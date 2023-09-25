Mike Trout answers whether he plans to be with Angels in 2024

While Shohei Ohtani’s future is a total toss-up, the Los Angeles Angels seem to be getting something a bit more concrete out of their other superstar.

Angels star outfielder Mike Trout spoke with reporters on Monday. It was an exit interview of sorts for Trout who was officially shut down for the 2023 season this week after suffering a left hamate bone fracture in July.

During the media session, Trout was asked whether he plans to be an Angel in 2024 and offered a telling response.

“I go through this every year,” Trout said, per Sam Blum of The Athletic. “These are private conversations I have with [owner] Arte [Moreno] and [president] John [Carpino]. I’m doing the same thing I’ve done the last 13 years. Going into the offseason, clearing my mind, [and] going into spring wearing an Angels uniform.”

The three-time MVP Trout is still under contract with the Angels through the 2030 season after signing a monster 12-year extension with them in 2019. But a recent report suggested the Angels would be willing to trade Trout if he were to request a move. That might not be a bad avenue to consider since Trout is now 32 years old and increasingly injury-prone (having gone three straight seasons with less than 120 games played).

But the key phrase there is “if” Trout were to request a move, especially given that Trout is a lifelong Angel and has a full no-trade clause. Though some interesting potential suitors have already been linked to the King Fish, it does not sound like he is ready to pursue a move out of Anaheim just yet.