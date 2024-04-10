 Skip to main content
Buster Olney’s old tweet about Jackson Holliday goes viral

April 10, 2024
by Larry Brown
Jackson Holliday in Orioles gear

Jul 27, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles number one draft pick Jackson Holliday walks across the field after batting practice before the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Holliday was the number one over draft pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

An old tweet sent by Buster Olney has gone viral in response to the news of Jackson Holliday’s call-up to the majors.

News emerged on Tuesday night that Holliday was being called up to the Baltimore Orioles’ 25-man roster. The 2022 No. 1 overall pick had been crushing the ball in the minor leagues and spring training, so it was a huge surprise when the Orioles sent him down to Triple-A to begin the season. Holliday continued to crush the ball for the Orioles’ stacked Norfolk team, and now he has been called up.

In response to the big news, a tweet Olney sent in 2013 resurfaced.

On Nov. 13, 2014, Olney tweeted a 3-word proclamation about Holliday, who was 9 years old at the time.

“Matt Holliday’s son: Future All-Star,” Olney tweeted.

Olney was talking about Jackson.

When someone questioned if it was a little early to make such a prediction, Olney did not back down.

“I’ve seen him hit. I’ll stand by the tweet,” Olney said in response.

Another person pointed out how long the odds are for a young player to make MLB. Olney compared watching Holliday hit at age 9 to seeing Cecil Fielder’s son Prince hit as a young boy.

Prince used to put balls out of MLB stadiums before he was a teenager. Prince later became a 6-time All-Star, 3-time Silver Slugger, and 50-home run hitter in MLB.

Now it’s 10.5 years later, and Olney, a longtime ESPN MLB writer/reporter, is pretty close to being correct. Holliday is the best young prospect in baseball and just got called up to MLB at 20 years old. If he continues to hit the way he has at every level, an All-Star selection will be in his future.

