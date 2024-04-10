Orioles make major decision on top prospect Jackson Holliday

The Jackson Holliday Show is now officially on the air.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Baltimore Orioles have decided to call up their top infield phenom Holliday. The stage is now set for the 20-year-old Holliday to make his MLB debut in the coming days.

Holliday, the son of ex-MLB All-Star Matt Holliday, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and is widely regarded as the best prospect in all of baseball right now. He can play both middle infield positions and torched major-league pitching in the spring, hitting .311 with a .954 OPS (including two homers, six RBIs, six runs scored, and two stolen bases in 15 games).

Despite that blazing spring for Holliday, the Orioles made the surprising decision to have him begin the year in the minors (which openly irked some of their players). Holliday quickly made the team regret that call however, blasting a monster homer in his very first at-bat of the year and posting a .342/.490/.605 slash line over nine games at AAA Norfolk.

At 6-4 on the year and with infielders like Jordan Westburg and Tony Kemp struggling to produce, the Orioles are now finally ready to let Holliday loose.