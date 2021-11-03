Buster Posey set to retire despite big season

Buster Posey is expected to announce his retirement on Thursday despite coming off a big season for the San Francisco Giants.

The Giants had a $22 million contract option for Posey in 2022 with a $3 million buyout. The team’s front office recently expressed that they wanted the lifelong Giant to return to the team, but it looks like the veteran catcher is taking that decision out of their hands.

BREAKING NEWS: Sources tell The Athletic that Buster Posey will announce his retirement tomorrow. More to come… — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) November 3, 2021

Posey did not play during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. However, he returned in 2021 to put together his best season in years. Posey batted .304 with 18 home runs and an .889 OPS, which was the second-highest OPS of his career. Posey also made his 7th All-Star team.

A former NL Rookie of the Year and NL MVP, Posey won three World Series rings with the Giants. He was one of the best hitting catchers of his era and is a likely Hall of Famer. He’s also stepping away from the game on top following an excellent season where he helped lead his Giants to the best record in MLB.

Photo: Sep 6, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey (28) reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. The Giants defeated the Dodgers 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports