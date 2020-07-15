Byron Buxton says he will be ready for Opening Day

Byron Buxton will not let his recent foot injury prevent him from being ready on Opening Day.

Buxton said on Wednesday that he wasn’t worried about the injury keeping him out.

“I’m playing. I’m playing. I ain’t worried about that. I’ll be there. … I feel too good to let this beat me,” Buxton said via MLB.com’s Do-Hyoung Park.

Buxton was carted off the field during an intrasquad game on Monday after suffering a foot injury. The injury was deemed not serious, which led the Twins to call him day-to-day with a mild foot sprain.

The 26-year-old center fielder is returning from shoulder surgery and has not played more than 140 games in a season during his career. He batted .262/.314/.513 with an .827 OPS in 87 games last season.