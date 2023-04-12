Byron Buxton involved in scary collision

Byron Buxton is known as one of the most talented but injury-prone players in all of baseball, and the Minnesota Twins got a reminder of that during Wednesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

Buxton was shaken up in a scary collision on the basepaths during the seventh inning of Wednesday’s game. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, but he stayed down for quite some time.

Another scary moment, Byron Buxton lands on his neck and head after colliding with Lenyn Sosa pic.twitter.com/pKuUM4IGBe — Puckett's Pond (@PuckettsPond) April 12, 2023

Buxton was the designated hitter on Wednesday and his turn in the order did not come up again, so it was not actually clear if he would have been able to remain in the game.

Injuries have always been an issue for Buxton, who signed a big contract extension with Minnesota following the 2021 season. The 29-year-old is electric when healthy, but has only played more than 100 games in a season once. He was limited to 92 games last year, but still hit 28 home runs.