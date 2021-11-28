Byron Buxton agrees to huge contract extension with Twins

The Minnesota Twins have settled the long-term future of Byron Buxton, and he’ll be sticking with the organization for quite some time.

According to multiple reports, Buxton and the Twins have agreed on a long-term contract extension that will keep the center fielder in Minnesota. Buxton’s deal is worth $100 million over seven years and includes a full no-trade clause, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Talent has never been the question with Buxton. Still just 27, the center fielder is known for his speed, flashy defense, and ability to hit for power. The big issue is health, as he has only played 100 games in a season just once. That made it very hard to figure out his value, and that made extension talks more difficult than usual.

Part of what makes Buxton so injury-prone is his all-out style of play. Perhaps the Twins will try to get him to tone that down now that he’s signed long-term, but it is one of the things that makes him so good.