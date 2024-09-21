Son of former World Series champion announces his college commitment

One of Texas baseball’s latest recruits already has a winning pedigree in his DNA.

Outfield prospect Trent Maybin, son of 2017 World Series champion Cameron Maybin, has expressed his commitment to Texas. Trent announced the news Thursday on his official X account.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to the University of Texas!” wrote the 16-year-old Maybin. “I want to give a huge thanks to Coach Schloss, Coach Cain, and Tulo and all of the coaches for believing in me and offering me this opportunity to be apart of this program!

“Hook em!”

Trenton Maybin will be part of Texas baseball’s 2026 recruiting class. He’s considered one of the best outfield prospects out of North Carolina. Maybin had previously been committed to Duke.

Cameron Maybin expressed his approval of the move with his own message on X.

“Proud of you son,” the elder Maybin captioned his post.

Proud of you son 🤘🏾 https://t.co/nN5WAvjexd — Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) September 19, 2024

Cameron Maybin never earned an All-Star nod throughout his time in MLB. But he did have a career that spanned 15 seasons.

The former centerfielder suited up for 10 different franchises, including a 1-year stint with the Houston Astros in 2017 that won Maybin a World Series ring. It’s a career Trent would probably be more than happy to match, if not exceed down the line.