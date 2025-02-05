Cardinals legend torches franchise after broadcast exit

Jim Edmonds will no longer serve as a TV analyst for St. Louis Cardinals games this upcoming season, and it sounds like some personal issues between him and the franchise played a role in the former slugger’s exit.

Edmonds has been the color analyst for Cardinals games on FanDuel Sports Network Midwest — formerly Bally Sports Midwest — for 12 years. In an interview with ESPN 101’s “The Morning After” on Monday, Edmonds revealed that he and the team have mutually decided to part ways in 2025.

Edmonds then had some sharp criticism for the team with which he spent eight MLB seasons as a player. The four-time All-Star said the culture in St. Louis has changed and that he does not enjoy being around the team anymore.

“I haven’t gone really down in spring training the last couple of years. It’s not fun anymore,” Edmonds said, as transcribed by Cardinals Talk. “They don’t make you feel like you’re wanted. … It’s just not the same. It’s not the same organization. It’s not fun to be around. They make it pretty obvious, even the security guard’s like, ‘Hey, you know, it might not be a good time.’ I’m like, ‘Fine with me.’

“I don’t need to be in there. You know, I don’t. If you don’t want me to tell your pitchers that they’re tipping their pitches, or this guy’s pulling off, and I don’t really give two sh-ts about it.”

Edmonds also complained that the game of baseball is too fast at the moment, which leaves an analyst with limited opportunities to share commentary. Though, he still managed to share some strong opinions on the air even after the pitch clock was implemented.

An eight-time Gold Glove Award winner, Edmonds was a key member of the Cardinals’ World Series title team in 2006. He was also inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2014.

Perhaps Edmonds and the Cardinals can smooth things over down the road, but it is not a great look when one of the most beloved players in franchise history does not feel welcome around the team.