Cardinals reportedly hire new manager

The St. Louis Cardinals are staying in-house with their new manager.

The Cardinals on Monday will announce the hiring of Oliver Marmol as the team’s new manager, as first reported by Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Marmol has been a coach with the Cardinals since 2017 and has been the team’s bench coach since 2019.

The choice of manager certainly reinforces the fact that this isn’t meant to be a major overhaul. Former manager Mike Shildt was dismissed over what GM John Mozeliak called a “philosophical difference” rather than team performance. The Cardinals only considered internal candidates and apparently did not speak to anyone outside of the organization.

Marmol was originally drafted by the Cardinals in 2007 and began coaching in their minor league system in 2011. He previously managed the team’s Rookie League and Single-A affiliates in Johnson City and Palm Beach. The 35-year-old will immediately become the youngest active manager in the league.

Photo: Jul 3, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Oliver Marmol against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports