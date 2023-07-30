Cardinals make final decision on potential Nolan Arenado trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers were hoping to make a big splash by acquiring Nolan Arenado before the MLB trade deadline. The St. Louis Cardinals took the wind right out of their sails.

Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak affirmed that the franchise was “not trading” their star third baseman, according to a report from Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Mozeliak also denied ever asking Arenado to waive his no-trade clause.

“I have stated we are not trading him, have not asked him to waive his (no-trade clause),” Mozeliak told the Post-Dispatch on Saturday night. “So at this time, we are working on building future success.

The Dodgers reportedly “engaged in talks” with the Cardinals on a potential Arenado trade this past week. The trade package would have been a combination of current big-leaguers and prospects. The Cardinals would have also sent back a starting pitcher such as Jack Flaherty or Jordan Montgomery.

The Cardinals sit nearly a dozen games out of the top spot in the NL Central division entering play on Saturday. It’s no surprise that they won’t be buyers at the MLB trade deadline. But that doesn’t mean they’d be willing to part with arguably their most important trade asset.

Arenado is batting .284 with an OPS of .849 to go along with 22 home runs entering Saturday’s contests. The 32-year-old has missed just five games all season. Arenado still has four years and $109 million left on his current contract.