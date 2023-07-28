Dodgers interested in trading for Nolan Arenado

The Los Angeles Dodgers have already made a couple of moves before the 2023 MLB trade deadline. But could they swing big for Nolan Arenado?

The Dodgers have “engaged in talks” with the St. Louis Cardinals for the star third baseman, according to Jorge Castillo of the LA Times. Castillo asserts that the potential deal would be centered around a combination of both current Dodgers players and prospects. The Cardinals would also include a starting pitcher such as Jordan Montgomery or Jack Flaherty in return.

Arenado, who hails from Newport Beach, is said to be willing to waive his no-trade clause in any deal that lands him on his hometown team. However, while Castillo claims that the Dodgers are the lone team Arenado is willing to waive it for, Arenado’s agent Joel Wolfe says otherwise.

Spoke with Joel Wolfe, who represents Nolan Arenado. He declined to get into specifics about the L.A. Times report regarding the Cardinals-Dodgers talks, but he did say the idea that Arenado would only waive his no-trade clause for the Dodgers was "inaccurate." — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 27, 2023

The Cardinals may not be as enthused as the Dodgers to engage in any deal involving Arenado, per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. The MLB insider confirmed Arenado’s willingness to waive the no-trade clause for a Dodgers move. However, Nightengale pegs the chances of St. Louis moving on from their star by their own volition at 1%.

The odds of #STLCards All-Star 3B Nolan Arenado waiving his no-trade clause for a trade to his hometown Los Angeles #Dodgers: 100%.

The odds of the #STLCards trading Nolan Arenado anywhere: 1% — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 28, 2023

Prior reports have indicated that the Cardinals would only move Arenado if he demands a trade out of St. Louis.

Arenado has put together another stellar year with the Cardinals. He’s currently slashing .287/.335/.521, with an OPS of .856 in 98 games thus far. Arenado has missed just five games all year and continues to flash his Gold Glove defense at the hot corner.