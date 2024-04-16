Cardinals managers gets physical with Oakland A’s security guard

There may be a new rivalry brewing in baseball: St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol versus Oakland A’s security guards.

An incensed Marmol ended up tugging at the collar of one security guard at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif.

The Cardinals were up 3-0 over the A’s in the top of the 7th inning. Marmol was considering challenging a call made by the second base umpire, who had ruled Cardinals DH Brendan Donovan out.

But as Marmol was getting word from a staff member on whether or not to challenge, a security guard got in his way.

This security guard was in the wrong place at the wrong time 😳 pic.twitter.com/eOn8qErgnU — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 16, 2024

Marmol grabbed the guard by the collar and confronted him for a brief moment. The quick altercation may have been enough to delay the Cardinals from challenging the play.

The security guard appeared to just be walking out onto the field, which is perhaps a part of his duties in the stadium. But Marmol got overly aggressive with the man, who seemed surprised by the sudden hostility.

Despite getting an unusual assist from a security guard, the A’s still ended up losing 3-1 to the Cardinals.