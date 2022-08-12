Video: Cardinals prospect hits extremely rare ‘home run cycle’

St. Louis Cardinals infield prospect Chandler Redmond made history on Wednesday with a performance that has yet to be accomplished in the major leagues.

While a standard cycle in baseball occurs when a player hits a single, double, triple and home run in the same game, Redmond took that feat to a whole other level.

Redmond, who plays for St. Louis’ Double-A affiliate Springfield Cardinals, mashed a solo, two-run, three-run and grand slam home run in one game to complete a rare “home run cycle.” Perhaps even more impressive was that Redmond did this in four consecutive innings leading up to Springfield’s 21-4 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

The 25-year-old hit his two-run shot in the top of the fifth inning over the left field wall, followed by a grand slam to left field in the top of the sixth. In the seventh inning, Redmond hit a line drive solo homer over the wall in left center field, and capped off his evening with a three-run home run over the right field wall in the eighth inning.

Take a look.

Solo HR ✔️

2-run HR ✔️

3-run HR ✔️

Grand slam ✔️@Cardinals prospect Chandler Redmond hit for the "home run cycle" with the @Sgf_Cardinals in a historic performance: https://t.co/Aj0oyX4iMF pic.twitter.com/UP993ggWIq — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 11, 2022

Redmond was the second minor league player in the modern era to hit for the “home run cycle.” In 1998, Tyronne Horne accomplished the feat while playing for then-Cardinals Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers.

Redmond finished the game with five hits in six at-bats, including 11 RBI and 17 total bases. On the season, Redmond has hit .242 with 17 homers and 61 RBI in 256 at-bats. He is not the only Cardinals prospect who has wowed the baseball world this year.