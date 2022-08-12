 Skip to main content
Video: Cardinals prospect hits extremely rare ‘home run cycle’

August 11, 2022
by Alex Evans

Chandler Redmond hitting a three-run home run to complete the "home run cycle."

St. Louis Cardinals infield prospect Chandler Redmond made history on Wednesday with a performance that has yet to be accomplished in the major leagues.

While a standard cycle in baseball occurs when a player hits a single, double, triple and home run in the same game, Redmond took that feat to a whole other level.

Redmond, who plays for St. Louis’ Double-A affiliate Springfield Cardinals, mashed a solo, two-run, three-run and grand slam home run in one game to complete a rare “home run cycle.” Perhaps even more impressive was that Redmond did this in four consecutive innings leading up to Springfield’s 21-4 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

The 25-year-old hit his two-run shot in the top of the fifth inning over the left field wall, followed by a grand slam to left field in the top of the sixth. In the seventh inning, Redmond hit a line drive solo homer over the wall in left center field, and capped off his evening with a three-run home run over the right field wall in the eighth inning.

Take a look.

Redmond was the second minor league player in the modern era to hit for the “home run cycle.” In 1998, Tyronne Horne accomplished the feat while playing for then-Cardinals Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers.

Redmond finished the game with five hits in six at-bats, including 11 RBI and 17 total bases. On the season, Redmond has hit .242 with 17 homers and 61 RBI in 256 at-bats. He is not the only Cardinals prospect who has wowed the baseball world this year.

.

