Report: Carl Crawford arrested for alleged domestic violence

Former All-Star Carl Crawford has been arrested for alleged domestic violence on Thursday.

TMZ Sports reported on Thursday that Crawford surrendered to authorities at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas.

Jail records show Crawford was booked for “ASLT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPED BRTH/CIRCU”. The shorthand seems to mean: assault of a family member/impeded breath/circulation, which TMZ says generally means there was an alleged choking incident.

Crawford is being held on $10,000 bond and has a court date of July 7.

Crawford, 38, is from Houston. He played in MLB from 2002-2016 and was a four-time All-Star when he was with Tampa Bay. On May 16, two people died in a drowning incident at his home.