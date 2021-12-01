Carlos Correa could make interesting concession for right team

Carlos Correa is essentially the last man standing among the crop of superstar free agent infielders, and it sounds like he might be willing to compromise a bit for the right fit.

Correa has signaled a willingness to move from shortstop to third base for the “perfect” situation, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Correa has made clear he would prefer to remain at shortstop, but it could be negotiable for the right team.

Correa has received interest for 3B as well as SS but naturally the 2021 NL platinum glove winner prefers to stay at SS. He is said terrific at 3B, too, and his good friend A-Rod moved from SS to 3B for the right team, so for the perfect situation it’s possible he’d consider 3B. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 1, 2021

There’s no real need for Correa to move off shortstop, where he is a quality defender. The problem he may be running into is that several teams have already signed other players at that position. The Texas Rangers spent big on Corey Seager, while the Detroit Tigers opted for a less expensive option in Javier Baez.

Thus far, teams appear to be balking at Correa’s contractual demands. A willingness to play third base likely won’t change that, but it could expand his market a bit.

