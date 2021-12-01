 Skip to main content
Carlos Correa could make interesting concession for right team

December 1, 2021
by Grey Papke

Carlos Correa

Carlos Correa is essentially the last man standing among the crop of superstar free agent infielders, and it sounds like he might be willing to compromise a bit for the right fit.

Correa has signaled a willingness to move from shortstop to third base for the “perfect” situation, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Correa has made clear he would prefer to remain at shortstop, but it could be negotiable for the right team.

There’s no real need for Correa to move off shortstop, where he is a quality defender. The problem he may be running into is that several teams have already signed other players at that position. The Texas Rangers spent big on Corey Seager, while the Detroit Tigers opted for a less expensive option in Javier Baez.

Thus far, teams appear to be balking at Correa’s contractual demands. A willingness to play third base likely won’t change that, but it could expand his market a bit.

Photo: Aug 4, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

