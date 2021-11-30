 Skip to main content
Javier Baez signs 6-year deal with Tigers

November 30, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Javier Baez makes throw

The Detroit Tigers have made a major upgrade to their lineup.

Javier Baez has agreed to a 6-year, $140 million deal with the Tigers, according to multiple reports. The shortstop has the ability to opt out after two years and also got a limited no-trade clause.

Baez was considered one of the best players on the free agent market. He’s coming off a 31-homer season and batted .299 in 47 games with the New York Mets after coming over from the Chicago Cubs last season. The Mets were said to be interested in re-signing him. Detroit also may have kept Baez away from one other top American League team.

The Baez deal takes one suitor off the table for Carlos Correa, who is said to be seeking upwards of $300 million. The former Houston Astros star may have a difficult time getting that much, though he could argue that the market was set when Corey Seager signed his monster deal with the Texas Rangers.

