Javier Baez signs 6-year deal with Tigers

The Detroit Tigers have made a major upgrade to their lineup.

Javier Baez has agreed to a 6-year, $140 million deal with the Tigers, according to multiple reports. The shortstop has the ability to opt out after two years and also got a limited no-trade clause.

Javier Báez’s six-year, $140 agreement with the Tigers includes an opt-out after two years and a limited no-trade clause allowing him to block deals to 10 teams each year, sources tell @TheAthletic. First to report news of the deal: @jonmorosi and @feinsand. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 30, 2021

Baez was considered one of the best players on the free agent market. He’s coming off a 31-homer season and batted .299 in 47 games with the New York Mets after coming over from the Chicago Cubs last season. The Mets were said to be interested in re-signing him. Detroit also may have kept Baez away from one other top American League team.

The Baez deal takes one suitor off the table for Carlos Correa, who is said to be seeking upwards of $300 million. The former Houston Astros star may have a difficult time getting that much, though he could argue that the market was set when Corey Seager signed his monster deal with the Texas Rangers.

Photo: Aug 2, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets shortstop Javier Baez (23) throws out Miami Marlins left fielder Jorge Alfaro (not pictured) in the 2nd inning at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports