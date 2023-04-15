Carlos Correa has great reaction to Yankee Stadium boos

Carlos Correa is no stranger to boos, particularly at Yankee Stadium. Fortunately, he seems to be a big fan of it.

The Minnesota Twins shortstop had a great response Saturday to the boos he gets in New York, likening it to “gasoline in your Ferrari.”

Carlos Correa, on getting booed at Yankee Stadium: "It's gasoline in your Ferrari. I love it." — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) April 15, 2023

Yankee fans have plenty of reasons to boo Correa. As one of the star players on the 2017 Houston Astros team that stole signs and beat the Yankees in the ALCS, he is very much a target for vitriol. When the Yankees had interest in Correa as a free agent, that reaction was actually something they had to account for when considering him, though they ultimately did not pursue him.

Yankee fans really let the Astros have it in their initial games at Yankee Stadium after the scandal broke. Correa had little choice but to get used to the reaction.