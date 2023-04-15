 Skip to main content
Carlos Correa has great reaction to Yankee Stadium boos

April 15, 2023
by Grey Papke
Carlos Correa with a helmet on

Sep 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) reacts while running off the field during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Correa is no stranger to boos, particularly at Yankee Stadium. Fortunately, he seems to be a big fan of it.

The Minnesota Twins shortstop had a great response Saturday to the boos he gets in New York, likening it to “gasoline in your Ferrari.”

Yankee fans have plenty of reasons to boo Correa. As one of the star players on the 2017 Houston Astros team that stole signs and beat the Yankees in the ALCS, he is very much a target for vitriol. When the Yankees had interest in Correa as a free agent, that reaction was actually something they had to account for when considering him, though they ultimately did not pursue him.

Yankee fans really let the Astros have it in their initial games at Yankee Stadium after the scandal broke. Correa had little choice but to get used to the reaction.

