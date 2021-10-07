CC Sabathia goes off on Yankees after Wild Card loss

After another frustrating end to a season, New York Yankees fans are frustrated. That includes CC Sabathia.

Sabathia could not hide his frustration with the Yankees in the latest episode of his “R2C2” podcast. He questioned how the Yankees could lose to Boston in 2018 and 2021 with the same core, while the two Red Sox teams were radically different and overhauled.

“Our core lost to a team in ’18 that’s not even the same Red Sox … Mookie (Betts), Jackie Bradley, (Andrew) Benintendi … they traded all them,” Sabathia said, via Chris Bengel of CBS Sports. “We still have the same core. We come back to Boston four years later and lost to a completely different core … What the f— are we doing wrong?”

The core doesn’t seem to be the problem for the Yankees. The team has been plagued by a lack of depth and inconsistent performances from stars. That was exemplified by ace Gerrit Cole, who lasted just two innings in Tuesday’s loss. There have been some curious coaching decisions involved as well.

The Yankees have a decision to make on manager Aaron Boone, but it’s tough to foresee major roster changes. That might not be to Sabathia’s liking.