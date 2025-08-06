Chandler Simpson avoids tag with slick move against Angels

Chandler Simpson is typically known around the sports world as the “fastest man in baseball.” We may have to add “elusive” to his moniker as well.

Simpson utilized a slick move to avoid a tag in his Tampa Bay Rays’ game against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday that helped him score the first run of the game at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.

Simpson was on first base after getting a hit to start the game. Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson had thrown over to first base twice in an attempt to hold Simpson on at the base. Anderson then attempted a third throw, which caught Simpson trying to steal second. Though the Angels had Simpson in a pickle, the speedy outfielder was able to avoid a tag with a nice move, allowing him to get back to first base safely.

Since Simpson ended the sequence safely at first, Anderson was called for a disengagement violation, which allowed Simpson to advance to second base. According to a rule put into place for the 2023 season, pitchers can only throw over to a base a third time if they get the runner out.

Two batters later, Junior Caminero hit the first of two home runs he slugged in the game. The Rays won it 5-4, meaning Simpson staying alive with his move was a difference in the game.