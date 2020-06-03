Chris Archer to miss 2020 season after undergoing surgery for arm injury

If and when the 2020 MLB season eventually begins, the Pittsburgh Pirates are going to be without starting pitcher Chris Archer.

The Pirates announced on Wednesday that Archer recently underwent a surgical procedure after he was diagnosed with neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome. The right-hander will not pitch again until 2021.

Yesterday, Chris Archer underwent surgery to relieve symptoms of neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome. Archer is projected to return to full competition for the 2021 season. — Pirates (@Pirates) June 3, 2020

Archer had a rough season last year, posting a 3-9 record with a career-worst 5.19 ERA. The 31-year-old has a 4.92 ERA in 33 starts since the Pirates acquired him in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018.

Thoracic outlet syndrome affects the nerves that extend from the neck to the shoulder. It can cause pain and numbness in the arm and fingers, which is obviously a major issue for pitchers. Matt Harvey and Phil Hughes are two pitchers who have dealt with the injury, and it basically derailed their careers. Archer may have a difficult time returning to form after he comes back.