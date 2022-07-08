 Skip to main content
Chris Sale makes amends for minor league clubhouse meltdown

July 8, 2022
by Alex Evans
Oct 8, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale (41) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale had a massive meltdown in the clubhouse after his latest rehab start with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox on Wednesday, but made up for his destructive outburst with some cool gestures for the team.

Sale, who hasn’t pitched in the majors this season due to a rib injury, wasn’t pleased with his outing. He pitched 3.2 innings and gave up five walks. Sale was pulled after a walk with the bases loaded, and the 33-year-old took out his anger on a TV screen in the tunnel (see video here).

According to WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche, Sale has already made amends for the broken TV and overall meltdown. Roche tweeted Thursday that Sale “spent over $6,000 on lunch and dinner” for the Worcester Red Sox players, coaches and staff. Sale also signed items for the Worcester Red Sox’s WooSox Foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of the organization that focuses on “education, social justice, conquering cancer and recreation.”

While Sale made things right with Worcester, he told reporters Thursday that he didn’t regret his actions.

The 2018 World Series champion isn’t the only star pitcher who had an awesome gesture for a minor league affiliate this season.

Sale is expected to make his season debut in the majors on Tuesday against the Rays in Tampa. The Red Sox are hoping to see him pitch like the seven-time All-Star upon joining the team.

