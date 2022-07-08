Chris Sale makes amends for minor league clubhouse meltdown

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale had a massive meltdown in the clubhouse after his latest rehab start with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox on Wednesday, but made up for his destructive outburst with some cool gestures for the team.

Sale, who hasn’t pitched in the majors this season due to a rib injury, wasn’t pleased with his outing. He pitched 3.2 innings and gave up five walks. Sale was pulled after a walk with the bases loaded, and the 33-year-old took out his anger on a TV screen in the tunnel (see video here).

According to WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche, Sale has already made amends for the broken TV and overall meltdown. Roche tweeted Thursday that Sale “spent over $6,000 on lunch and dinner” for the Worcester Red Sox players, coaches and staff. Sale also signed items for the Worcester Red Sox’s WooSox Foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of the organization that focuses on “education, social justice, conquering cancer and recreation.”

Chris Sale has already made amends for the previously broken TV that he took out his frustrations on Wednesday night @WooSox He also spent over $6,000 on lunch and dinner for the players, coaches and staff. #RedSox @wbz And he signed lots of stuff for the WooSox foundation. — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) July 7, 2022

While Sale made things right with Worcester, he told reporters Thursday that he didn’t regret his actions.

The 2018 World Series champion isn’t the only star pitcher who had an awesome gesture for a minor league affiliate this season.

Sale is expected to make his season debut in the majors on Tuesday against the Rays in Tampa. The Red Sox are hoping to see him pitch like the seven-time All-Star upon joining the team.