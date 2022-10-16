Clayton Kershaw made interesting comments on his future after playoff exit

With his Los Angeles Dodgers suffering what is perhaps their biggest playoff disappointment in franchise history, Clayton Kershaw may be re-evaluating things a little bit.

Speaking after the Dodgers were shockingly eliminated in the NLDS with a 5-3 defeat to the rival San Diego Padres on Saturday, Kershaw offered some interesting comments about his playing future. He said that he thinks he will play in 2023 but acknowledged that being at home over the offseason could change his mind (per Jorge Castillo of the LA Times).

That sounds a bit more lukewarm than what Kershaw, who will turn 35 next March, had previously said about his future before the playoffs. The veteran left-hander was still sharp in the 2022 season, going 12-3 with a 2.28 ERA in 22 starts. But Kershaw’s mediocre start in Game 2 against the Padres (three earned runs on six hits in five innings) changed the complexion of the entire series. Kershaw is also now set to become a free agent, adding another layer of uncertainty.

Already a Dodgers legend no matter what, Kershaw has enjoyed a storied 15-season MLB career in which he has earned nine All-Star selections, three Cy Young Awards, an MVP, and a World Series ring. Whether Kershaw returns for another year (and whether that is with the Dodgers or another fitting team such as this one) seems to be completely up in the air right now.