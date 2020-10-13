Clayton Kershaw scratched from Game 2 of NLCS due to back issue

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to avoid losing the first two games of the NLCS to the Atlanta Braves, but they will have to rely on someone other than Clayton Kershaw to help them do that.

On Tuesday, the Dodgers announced that Kershaw has been scratched from his scheduled Game 2 start due to back spasms. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin will take the mound in Kershaw’s place.

Kershaw has pitched well for the Dodgers this season, so the injury is obviously a concern. He had a 2.16 ERA and a 7.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 10 regular season starts and has also been solid in the playoffs. Kershaw picked up wins in both of his postseason starts, allowing just three earned runs and nine hits in 14 total innings. He struck out 19 batters of those two starts.

Even if Kershaw winds up being fine, skipping him in the rotation could be problematic for the Dodgers. Due to this year’s altered schedule, the NLCS could wind up being seven games in seven days. Walker Buehler lasted just four innings in Game 1 due to a nasty blister on his pitching hand, so the Dodgers were counting on Kershaw for innings in Game 2.

Kershaw also dealt with a back injury over the summer, though the Dodgers downplayed the severity.