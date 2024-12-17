Cody Bellinger going to Yankees could make things very awkward

Cody Bellinger has been traded to the New York Yankees, and that could create for an awkward situation inside the team’s clubhouse.

Bellinger is married to wife Chase Bellinger, who is a model. The two have been together since at least the summer of 2020, which is when Chase went public about their relationship.

Prior to dating Bellinger, Chase, whose maiden name is Carter, dated Giancarlo Stanton, who has been with the Yankees since 2018. Those two had been dating as recently as March 2019.

Cody Bellinger has been traded to the New York Yankees 😭 pic.twitter.com/GuUeftOY64 — Baseball (@mlbelites_) December 17, 2024

Cody and Chase have two children together and got married a year ago. It’s been five years since Chase was dating Stanton. Maybe everybody will be past it considering the life the Bellingers now have. But that could make things at least a little awkward between Bellinger and Stanton at first.

What do you think – is this a non-concern or a matter that could make for an awkward moment inside the clubhouse?