Former World Series MVP attempting comeback with Padres

A former World Series MVP is attempting a comeback with the San Diego Padres.

Veteran pitcher Cole Hamels is signing a minor league contract with the Padres, according to multiple reports. Hamels, a San Diego native, has not pitched in the majors since 2020.

Famously dominant in the Philadelphia Phillies’ run to the 2008 World Series, Hamels is just trying to catch on in the league now. The 39-year-old has struggled with injuries over the past few years, though he did post a 3.81 ERA in 27 starts with the Chicago Cubs in 2019, his most recent full season of work.

Expectations may be low for Hamels, but one report suggested that a showcase for scouts last month went very well. If the Padres can get something out of him, that would be a nice bonus for the team.