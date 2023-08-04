Ex-World Series MVP announces his retirement

Cole Hamels has reached the end of his professional baseball playing journey.

The San Diego Padres announced on Friday that both Hamels and Craig Stammen have voluntarily retired.

Hamels was a four-time All-Star and a legend in Philadelphia. He helped the Phillies win the World Series in 2008. Hamels went 4-0 that postseason and took home both NLCS and World Series MVP honors. He is the last member of the 2008 Phillies to retire.

The 39-year-old pitcher went 163-122 with a career 3.43 ERA. He finished in the top 10 in NL Cy Young Award voting four times during his career.

After spending 10 successful seasons in Philly, Hamels was traded to the Texas Rangers, for whom he played three and a half seasons. The Rangers traded him to the Cubs in 2018. He spent a year and a half with Chicago, then joined the Atlanta Braves for the 2020 season. He only made one start for the Braves as he battled a shoulder injury.

Ultimately, that September 2020 start was the last game Hamels pitched in his MLB career. He attempted comebacks in the ensuing years but never made it back to the big leagues.

Hamels will be remembered for his great Phillies career, his special 2008 postseason, and his legendary changeup.