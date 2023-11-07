Craig Counsell sign in Wisconsin vandalized with 3-letter word

Many folks in Wisconsin are not happy with Craig Counsell.

Counsell on Monday left his job as manager of the Milwaukee Brewers to sign with the NL Central rival Chicago Cubs. The Cubs signing him came as a shock to many, including David Ross, who had been replaced despite not being fired.

Someone (or group) was not happy with Counsell leaving the Brewers and decided to send a message by vandalizing a sign at Whitefish Bay for Craig Counsell Park at the Whitefish Bay Little League. The three-letter word “a–” was spraypainted over “Craig Counsell Park” on the sign.

The sign for Craig Counsell Park in Whitefish Bay was vandalized with a profanity overnight after news that the former Brewers skipper was headed to the rival Chicago Cubs. pic.twitter.com/ntQV1bW4lY — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) November 7, 2023

Here is the uncensored version.

The sign at Craig Counsell Park in his hometown just outside Milwaukee was vandalized last night (via @journalsentinel) pic.twitter.com/aMgMleiZl8 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 7, 2023

Counsell reportedly received a 5-year, $40 million deal from the Cubs.

Counsell managed the Brewers from 2015-2023. The team made the playoffs in five of the last six years, including an NLCS appearance in 2018. The Cubs have missed the playoffs the last three seasons.