 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, November 7, 2023

Craig Counsell sign in Wisconsin vandalized with 3-letter word

November 7, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Craig Counsell managing the Brewers

May 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell returns to dugout before the first inning of game one of a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Many folks in Wisconsin are not happy with Craig Counsell.

Counsell on Monday left his job as manager of the Milwaukee Brewers to sign with the NL Central rival Chicago Cubs. The Cubs signing him came as a shock to many, including David Ross, who had been replaced despite not being fired.

Someone (or group) was not happy with Counsell leaving the Brewers and decided to send a message by vandalizing a sign at Whitefish Bay for Craig Counsell Park at the Whitefish Bay Little League. The three-letter word “a–” was spraypainted over “Craig Counsell Park” on the sign.

Here is the uncensored version.

Counsell reportedly received a 5-year, $40 million deal from the Cubs.

Counsell managed the Brewers from 2015-2023. The team made the playoffs in five of the last six years, including an NLCS appearance in 2018. The Cubs have missed the playoffs the last three seasons.

Article Tags

Craig Counsell
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus