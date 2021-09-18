Look: Craig Kimbrel hooks up young fan who imitates his motion

Craig Kimbrel hooked up a young fan after seeing how the child imitated him at a game.

Kimbrel has a unique delivery and pitch routine. He will hang his right arm off to the side at a bent, 90-degree elbow. The 10-year-old fan did his best Kimbrel impression, and the Chicago White Sox reliever saw it. He ended up giving the fan an autograph and some cleats.

The Kimbrel Kid meets Craig Kimbrel. It doesn't get much better than this! pic.twitter.com/obDdA56D7x — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 16, 2021

That was a nice way to hook up the youngster.

We’ve seen some other young impersonators in other sports too. It’s enjoyable to see the young fans imitate their favorite athletes’ routines.