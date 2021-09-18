 Skip to main content
Look: Craig Kimbrel hooks up young fan who imitates his motion

September 17, 2021
by Larry Brown

Craig Kimbrel fan

Craig Kimbrel hooked up a young fan after seeing how the child imitated him at a game.

Kimbrel has a unique delivery and pitch routine. He will hang his right arm off to the side at a bent, 90-degree elbow. The 10-year-old fan did his best Kimbrel impression, and the Chicago White Sox reliever saw it. He ended up giving the fan an autograph and some cleats.

That was a nice way to hook up the youngster.

We’ve seen some other young impersonators in other sports too. It’s enjoyable to see the young fans imitate their favorite athletes’ routines.

