Cubs acquire 2-time All-Star closer in trade

The Chicago Cubs have made a big addition to their bullpen.

The Cubs acquired right-handed relief pitcher Ryan Pressly in a trade with the Houston Astros on Sunday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. Pressly has waived his no-trade clause to approve the deal, and the Astros have agreed to pay a portion of Pressly’s $14 million salary for 2025.

Pressly has pitched 12 seasons in MLB. He made the All-Star team in 2019 and 2021 and won the World Series with the Astros in 2022. The 36-year-old spent the first six seasons of his career with the Minnesota Twins and then was traded to the Astros in 2018. The Cubs are Pressly’s third team.

The Cubs primarily used Hector Neris and Porter Hodge to finish games last season. Neris was cut by the Cubs and signed with Houston in August, while Hodge remains with the team.

The Cubs had strong interest in Tanner Scott, who chose to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this month. Pressly should fill a big need for Chicago.