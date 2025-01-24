Cubs in talks to add 2-time All-Star closer in trade

The Chicago Cubs are working to add a notable pitcher to the back of their bullpen.

The Houston Astros have held trade talks with teams about dealing relief pitcher Ryan Pressly. On Thursday, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that the Cubs were “on the verge” of acquiring Pressly.

In response to Nightengale’s report, other reporters said that Pressly had not been traded. Pressly has a no-trade clause that he had not waived at the time this story was published.

The Cubs (and many other teams) have inquired about star Astros reliever Ryan Pressly. He has a full no-trade so they’d need his approval. @BNightengale 1st mentioned Cubs/Pressly progress — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 23, 2025

Even if the Cubs have not acquired Pressly yet, it’s clear that the veteran reliever is available.

Pressly has pitched 12 seasons in MLB. He made the All-Star team in 2019 and 2021 and won the World Series with the Astros in 2022. The 36-year-old spent the first six seasons of his career with the Minnesota Twins and then was traded to the Astros in 2018. If he were to be traded to Chicago or another team, that would be this third MLB squad.

The Cubs primarily used Hector Neris and Porter Hodge to finish games last season. Neris was cut by the Cubs and signed with Houston in August, while Hodge remains with the team.

The Cubs had strong interest in Tanner Scott, who chose to sign with the Dodgers, so it’s no surprise that they are interested in acquiring Pressly.