Cubs catcher made absolutely hilarious pitch frame attempt

Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya deserves some recognition for his incredible effort on a pitch framing attempt on Wednesday.

Amaya caught part of his Cubs’ 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers and went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before being replaced by a pinch hitter. But his stick is not the reason why he’s in the lineup. He’s out there because he will do anything to help his pitchers.

Check out this one.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks was facing Christian Yelich in the fifth inning. Hendricks had Yelich 0-1 and threw a breaking ball in the dirt. Even though the pitch bounced, that didn’t stop Amaya from trying to fool the umpire.

Look at this:

Give that man an A+ for the effort.

Though Hendricks didn’t get the call on that pitch, he still struck out Yelich in the at-bat and allowed just one run over six innings.

Amaya didn’t get the benefit on that one, but he might have had a shot at getting the call had someone else been umpiring.