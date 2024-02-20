Cubs lock up ex-Dodgers outfielder

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly signed a former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder — but it might not be the one fans have been patiently waiting for.

The Cubs have locked up 1-time Dodger David Peralta to a deal, according to FanSided’s MLB insider Robert Murray.

Free-agent outfielder David Peralta and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a contract, according to sources familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) February 20, 2024

Cubs owner Tom Ricketts on Monday spoke on the progress his team has had in trying to re-sign free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger. Cubs fans hoping for the former NL MVP to call Wrigley Field home once again probably shouldn’t hold their breath just yet.

Peralta provides at least some outfield insurance in case a deal with Bellinger doesn’t come to fruition.

The Venezuelan slugger spent his first eight and a half seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Peralta is a .279 career hitter who earned the nickname “freight train” for the passion with which he runs the basepaths. He led the NL in triples in both 2015 and 2021.

However, Peralta is coming off his worst year with the Dodgers in 2023 and isn’t getting any younger. The 36-year-old batted .259 with 7 home runs and 55 RBIs in 133 games played. Peralta’s OBP (.294) and OPS (.675) both fell to career lows.