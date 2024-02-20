 Skip to main content
Cubs lock up ex-Dodgers outfielder

February 19, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
A Chicago Cubs helmet

Sep 14, 2013; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Chicago Cubs batting helmet sits on the dugout rail before the Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly signed a former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder — but it might not be the one fans have been patiently waiting for.

The Cubs have locked up 1-time Dodger David Peralta to a deal, according to FanSided’s MLB insider Robert Murray.

Cubs owner Tom Ricketts on Monday spoke on the progress his team has had in trying to re-sign free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger. Cubs fans hoping for the former NL MVP to call Wrigley Field home once again probably shouldn’t hold their breath just yet.

Peralta provides at least some outfield insurance in case a deal with Bellinger doesn’t come to fruition.

The Venezuelan slugger spent his first eight and a half seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Peralta is a .279 career hitter who earned the nickname “freight train” for the passion with which he runs the basepaths. He led the NL in triples in both 2015 and 2021.

However, Peralta is coming off his worst year with the Dodgers in 2023 and isn’t getting any younger. The 36-year-old batted .259 with 7 home runs and 55 RBIs in 133 games played. Peralta’s OBP (.294) and OPS (.675) both fell to career lows.

