Cubs owner provides update on possible Cody Bellinger return

Cody Bellinger remains a free agent, and the Chicago Cubs have not closed the door on bringing him back. However, it does not sound like Cubs fans should be holding their breath for an imminent return.

On Monday, Cubs owner Tom Ricketts was asked about a possible Bellinger return. Ricketts confirmed the two sides have had discussions, but admitted that talks have not necessarily proceeded to formal negotiation.

Cubs owner Tom Ricketts on free agent Cody Bellinger: “There’s been some discussions but it hasn’t become a negotiation yet.” — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 19, 2024

In other words, it sounds like Bellinger and the Cubs know where each other stand in contract talks, but are not close to an actual agreement. That suggests there may still be some distance between Bellinger’s demands and what the Cubs are willing to offer.

Cubs fans have made it very clear that they want Bellinger back after he hit .307 with 26 home runs for the team last season. There is also a belief around the sport that a return is the most likely outcome. The two sides are not there yet, though, and it does not sound like anything is imminent, either.