Cubs show interest in signing 2-time All-Star

The Chicago Cubs appear determined to try to add some infield help before the start of the season, and a former All-Star and World Series champion is on their radar.

The Cubs have considered a pursuit of free agent infielder Justin Turner, according to Patrick Mooney and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The Cubs’ interest in Turner is said to be contingent on third baseman Alex Bregman signing with another team.

Turner split 2024 between Toronto and Seattle thanks to a midseason trade. In total, he hit .259 with 11 home runs, and logged most of his work as a designated hitter. He turned 40 in November and his best days are behind him, though there is still some pop in the bat to go with 16 years of MLB experience.

The Cubs’ third base options are uncertain for the time being, though top prospect Matt Shaw may be ready to take over the position this season. Turner could be the ideal fit as a veteran leader who can play third base, but probably would not be a fit at the position full-time. He could also function as an insurance policy if Shaw is not quite ready for regular duty at the MLB level.

Ultimately, much is dependent on Bregman, who is holding up most of what is left of the market. The Cubs are interested, but reportedly want him on a shorter contract than he is currently willing to accept.

The Cubs clearly want a veteran, but do not want to make a huge contractual commitment to one. Turner could be right up their alley if that is the goal.