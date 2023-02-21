Curt Schilling to host new baseball show

Former three-time World Series champion Curt Schilling has landed a new show.

Schilling will be hosting a baseball show for media outlet OutKick beginning this week. The show, called “The Curt Schilling Baseball Show,” is a video podcast that will air every Tuesday and Friday during spring training. The show’s first episode will be on Friday. The show can be accessed at OutKick’s website and where podcasts are distributed.

“I’m very excited join OutKick and work with a group building a platform that has quickly become a leader in sports media. The opportunity to get back to strictly talking about baseball and interacting with the best players around the league is something I couldn’t pass up. I’ve missed being involved in a sport that I love and can’t wait to get started,” Schilling said in a statement.

Though Schilling became known for his politics post-retirement, it sounds like this will just be a baseball show.

Schilling was a six-time All-Star pitcher and finished third in Cy Young voting three times. He shined in the postseason, winning the 2001 World Series with Arizona and 2004 and 2007 World Series with Boston. The 56-year-old won 1993 NLCS MVP honors with the Phillies and was the 2001 World Series MVP for the Diamondbacks.

During his regular season career, Schilling led the league in wins twice, strikeouts twice, innings pitched twice, and complete games four times. During his postseason career, Schilling went an incredible 11-2 with a 2.23 ERA. He often rose to the occasion during the biggest moments.

Schilling’s political opinions have cost him a job with ESPN and led him to fall out of favor with the Red Sox. Some baseball writers have even refused to vote for him for the Hall of Fame due to his politics, which left the pitcher upset.