Dodgers’ Dalton Rushing under fire for his latest reckless slide

Dalton Rushing once again went Dalton Rushing during Tuesday’s game.

The Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Rushing drew ire in the middle of his team’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates . During the fifth inning at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pa., Rushing was on first base with nobody out and teammate Alex Freeland at the plate.

Freeland bounced a ball to the right side that looked like a possible double play. But Rushing went way off the bag to slide into Pirates shortstop Jared Triolo in an attempt to break things up.

While Freeland ended up beating the return throw to first, the gambit was short-lived. Upon review, Rushing was called for interference due to the illegal slide, and Freeland was ruled out at first base as a result. Here is the video.

An illegal slide by Dalton Rushing results in a double play. pic.twitter.com/silR3Cjocc — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 10, 2026

In 2016, Major League Baseball adopted the “bona fide slide” rule, which was intended to punish dangerous takeout slides in which a baserunner went away from the bag in order to target a fielder. Interestingly enough, it was another Dodgers player (Chase Utley) who inspired the rule change by badly injuring an opponent on a reckless slide in the 2015 postseason.

As for Rushing, he already had a similarly dangerous slide during a game against the San Francisco Giants in April . Combined with some of Rushing’s other villainous moments this season, he is quickly becoming one of MLB’s most hated players.