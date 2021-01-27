 Skip to main content
Dan Haren has hilarious response to getting no votes for Hall of Fame

January 26, 2021
by Larry Brown

Dan Haren

Dan Haren was on the Hall of Fame ballot, though things did not go well. He was among a handful of former players who did not receive any votes for the Baseball Hall of Fame 2021 class.

Haren, who was no slouch as a player, is known for his self-deprecating humor. So it was no surprise to see his reaction via Twitter. He mocked himself while also mocking Curt Schilling.

If you don’t understand the humor behind the tweet, you need to read this story.

Recall, Haren has also tweeted about Schilling’s Hall of Fame status in the past.

Haren made three All-Star teams during his career, which spanned from 2003-2015. He went 153-131 with a 3.75 ERA during his career.

