Dan Haren has hilarious response to getting no votes for Hall of Fame

Dan Haren was on the Hall of Fame ballot, though things did not go well. He was among a handful of former players who did not receive any votes for the Baseball Hall of Fame 2021 class.

Haren, who was no slouch as a player, is known for his self-deprecating humor. So it was no surprise to see his reaction via Twitter. He mocked himself while also mocking Curt Schilling.

According to twittter I was NOT elected to the baseball hall of fame. They will tell me I’m taken off the ballot next year, but I’d first like to announce that I’m REMOVING MYSELF from next years ballot and any going forward.

#0% — dan haren (@ithrow88) January 27, 2021

If you don’t understand the humor behind the tweet, you need to read this story.

Recall, Haren has also tweeted about Schilling’s Hall of Fame status in the past.

Haren made three All-Star teams during his career, which spanned from 2003-2015. He went 153-131 with a 3.75 ERA during his career.

Photo: Barbara Miller/Flickr via CC BY-SA 2.0