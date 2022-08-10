Video: Daniel Vogelbach goes viral for hilarious walk-up song

New York Mets DH Daniel Vogelbach has become a fan favorite in recent weeks, and that popularity likely grew during Wednesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Pittsburgh Pirates traded Vogelbach to the Mets in July for pitcher Colin Holderman.

Vogelbach served as the DH and batted fifth during the Mets’ 10-2 win over the Reds on Wednesday, and went viral for his walk-up song choice.

The 29-year-old had five at-bats, and strolled up to the plate with the famous song “Milkshake” by Kelis blaring throughout Citi Field each time.

The image of the 270-pound Vogelbach walking up to that song was a sight to see. Take a look here.

Daniel Vogelbach walked up to Milkshake 😂 pic.twitter.com/1prYAxvhjD — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 10, 2022

What makes Vogelbach’s decision to choose this song so funny? The song has to do with what makes a woman stand out from others, particularly with her physical appearance. Vogelbach using the song likely shows how willing he is to make fun of and embrace his heavy physique.

There is another reason why Vogelbach went with “Milkshake” as his walk-up song. The Mets celebrated Women’s Day at Citi Field on Wednesday, and multiple players chose songs by female artists to walk out to. Shortstop Fransisco Lindor opted for “My Boo” by Ghost Town DJs, while first baseman Pete Alonso went with “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks.

In honor of Women’s Day at Citi Field, the following Mets have selected songs by female artists to walk out to: pic.twitter.com/JskahHK2tk — Michael Mayer (@mikemayer22) August 10, 2022

Vogelbach told reporters that he chose “Milkshake” at the encouragement of his teammates, but that using the song for his walk-up music was just a one-time thing.

Daniel Vogelbach's inspired choice of "Milkshake" as a walkup song (for Women's Day at Citi Field) was at the, let's say, encouragement of other Mets. "All the boys wanted me to do it," he said. "The boys want, the boys get. I did it for them." It was a one-day thing, he said. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) August 10, 2022

The former All-Star has provided a boost to a Mets lineup that was in need of some more production from the DH spot. In 14 games with the team entering Wednesday, Vogelbach was hitting .333 with 13 hits, including two home runs and seven RBI. On Wednesday, Vogelbach went 2-for-5 with three RBI and one run scored.