A’s executive abruptly resigns from organization

Longtime Oakland Athletics president Dave Kaval resigned unexpectedly from the organization on Friday after eight years.

In a statement, the Athletics organization announced that Kaval will step down at the end of December to “pursue new business opportunities in California.” Kaval said he felt comfortable moving on now that the organization is closing in on a new stadium in Las Vegas and subsequent move there.

Dave Kaval has resigned as president of the Athletics to pursue new business opportunities in California. Sandy Dean will take over on an interim basis while the A’s search for a new team president in 2025. pic.twitter.com/3PCDo5jqaT — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) December 27, 2024

Kaval started in his current role in November 2016, and his primary task was to secure a new stadium for the franchise. He failed to do that in Oakland, prompting the team to explore opportunities elsewhere, which has culminated in a rather controversial move to Las Vegas once their new stadium is done. The team plans to play home games in Sacramento for the next three seasons until their new home is ready.

Kaval, along with owner John Fisher, became the primary targets of fan anger in Oakland, prompting some impressive protest movements. Ultimately, Kaval did what he was hired to do, though A’s fans will never forgive that the organization had to relocate to get the stadium it sought.