Former member of Red Sox’s 2004 World Series team has died

The Red Sox announced in a statement on Friday that former MLB player Dave McCarty has died at the age of 54. McCarty died due to a cardiac event in Oakland, Calif.

Our hearts are heavy with the passing of Dave McCarty. Playing 3 seasons with the Red Sox, he will forever be a part of the curse-breaking 2004 World Series championship team. We send our love to his wife, Monica, and their children, Reid and Maxine. pic.twitter.com/TJZGqtm3pa — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 19, 2024

McCarty was the No. 3 overall pick by the Minnesota Twins in 1991. He played for seven teams across parts of 11 MLB seasons.

McCarty was claimed off waivers by the Red Sox in 2003 and remained with them for parts of three seasons. He batted .258 with 8 doubles and 4 home runs over 89 games in 2004, and even made a couple of pitching appearances for that team. The 2004 Red Sox won the franchise’s first World Series since 1918.

McCarty’s best MLB season came in 2000 when he batted .278 with an .807 OPS. The first baseman/outfielder had 14 doubles and 12 home runs in 103 games for the Royals that season.

After retiring from MLB, McCarty served as an analyst for NESN through the 2008 season. He leaves behind a wife and two children.