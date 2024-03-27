Dave Roberts offers interesting comments on Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter being fired

The Los Angeles Dodgers fired Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter recently, and manager Dave Roberts seems to think the move could improve the relationship between Ohtani and the team.

Ippei Mizuhara was fired by the Dodgers last week over an allegation that he stole millions of dollars from Ohtani to cover a gambling debt. In addition to being his interpreter, Mizuhara was also Ohtani’s close friend.

On Tuesday, Roberts told reporters that he believes Mizuhara’s dismissal will help remove a “buffer” that exists between Ohtani and the Dodgers. Roberts felt it was “difficult” at times to communicate with Ohtani through Mizuhara.

Dave Roberts described Ippei Mizuhara’s absence as the removal of a “buffer” between the organization and Shohei Ohtani. Said it was “difficult” at times having to communicate with Mizuhara as the middle man, and is hoping this leads to more direct communication. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) March 26, 2024

Ohtani is not comfortable speaking on his own behalf in English, which is why he uses an interpreter. The Dodgers have since appointed a new interpreter for him. Roberts’ comment about Mizuhara would seem to indicate that there was more than just a language barrier between Ohtani and the Dodgers when Mizuhara was working with the team.

The way Mizuhara abruptly changed his story led many to believe that Ohtani himself was the one with the gambling problem. Ohtani addressed that theory on Monday in his first press conference since the scandal broke.