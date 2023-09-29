Dave Roberts had perfect Deion Sanders costume for Dodgers’ dress-up day

Deion Sanders is probably going to be a big inspiration for Halloween costumes, and Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is getting a jump on them all.

Dodgers players and coaches dressed up for their final road trip of the regular season on Thursday, and Roberts went with a Sanders costume. He was not the only one, but between the glasses, the cowboy hat, and the chains, his was probably the best.

Roberts even complemented the look with having field coordinator Bob Geren dress as Sanders’ viral bodyguard.

Even after an ugly loss to Oregon, everyone is still talking about Sanders and Colorado. That will not be changing anytime soon because of the flashiness and big personality. It certainly lends itself well to a costume like this.