Dave Roberts explains why Dodgers did not bunt in 9th inning

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit into a triple-play to end their 4-2 loss to the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night, and the outcome left many wondering one thing: why didn’t the Dodgers bunt?

The Dodgers had runners on first and second base with nobody out in the bottom of the 9th inning against Robert Suarez. Miguel Rojas, the No. 9 hitter, grounded into a triple-play to end the game with Shohei Ohtani on deck and Mookie Betts in the hole.

What was the Dodgers’ strategy for the play? Manager Dave Roberts was asked and explained why a bunt did not happen.

“He was gonna bunt the first pitch. And then he goes down 0-1. They set up for the wheel. (Xander) Bogaerts is in the hole. So you can’t bunt because you’re bunting into an out. So with the infield in, Bogaerts out of position, the best chance is to put the ball in play and hopefully find a hole. And unfortunately it was hit right at Manny (Machado) going towards the bag and he made a heck of a play,” Roberts told reporters after the game.

The Dodgers manager said that the triple-play was shocking and the “least likely outcome.”

So to recap: the Dodgers intended to bunt, but after Rojas fell behind 0-1, they changed the plan. And it couldn’t have worked out worse for them, as the Padres won the game and clinched a postseason spot.