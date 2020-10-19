Dave Roberts gives Rays bulletin board material with bold declaration

Dave Roberts put pressure squarely on himself and his team with a bold declaration after his Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 7 of the NLCS on Sunday night. He also gave the Tampa Bay Rays bulletin board material in the process.

Roberts spoke during the on-field ceremony at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas after his Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3. The Dodgers manager boldly declared “this is our year.”

The Dodgers may have come back from down 3-1 in the series and down 2-0 in Game 7, but that doesn’t mean the job is done. They still have to beat a very good Rays team that had the best record in the American League.

Was Roberts speaking prematurely when he declared it to be the Dodgers’ year?

Not only might a declaration like that motivate the Rays, but it also puts greater expectations on Roberts.

Roberts was brought back this year despite mismanaging the team in the playoffs last year. If the team fails to deliver after Roberts says it’s their year, that might be enough reason for Dodgers management to fire him.