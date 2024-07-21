David Ortiz pulls hilarious move on Adrian Beltre at Hall of Fame induction

If Adrian Beltre thought he was going to get through his Baseball Hall of Fame induction without an old pet peeve of his coming to light, he thought wrong.

The longtime third baseman very famously hated having his head touched during his playing career. Naturally, that led to a lot of teammates trying to do it as a joke. That even includes Beltre’s countryman David Ortiz, who eagerly jumped up and tried to pull the move on Beltre while Beltre was preparing to deliver his Hall of Fame induction speech.

Who else but Papi? David Ortiz touches Adrian Beltre on the head 😂 pic.twitter.com/9PhK9LNRBC — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) July 21, 2024

Beltre did manage to take it better than he often did when the move was pulled on him during his playing career. Perhaps he had an inkling that it was coming, as it was pretty obvious that Ortiz was planning something.

Beltre enters the Hall of Fame with 3,166 career hits and 477 career home runs. Presumably, he is also the only inductee to have people trying to conspiratorially touch his head prior to his speech.