David Ortiz taunts Yankees over losing Juan Soto

David Ortiz is not a New York Mets fan. He does enjoy when the New York Yankees fail, though, and for that reason, he had quite the reaction to Juan Soto’s big free agency move.

Soto took to Instagram on Monday for his first post since he officially joined the Mets on a 15-year contract. The post was a hype video showing scenes from Soto’s introduction at Citi Field, and was captioned “A new chapter begins.”

Ortiz posted a comment on the post, though it was not necessarily to congratulate Soto. He just wanted to twist the knife a bit by writing “the Yankees lose.”

David Ortiz never misses an opportunity to troll the Yankees pic.twitter.com/lK8A9IWfmO — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) December 16, 2024

Ortiz’s post is a reference to a viral clip of him mocking longtime Yankee radio broadcaster John Sterling’s victory call. Ortiz has used the line often as a FOX analyst, or simply when he’s looking to troll the Yankees. This is certainly one of those times.

Soto spurning the Yankees to sign with the Mets is certainly enjoyable news for those who hate the Bronx Bombers. Ortiz will probably enjoy some of the other details that might have caused Soto to sour on the Yankees a bit.