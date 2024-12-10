Luxury suite offer helped Juan Soto choose Mets over Yankees?

The New York Yankees were unable to re-sign Juan Soto mostly because they did not match the largest offer for him, but interesting new details about their negotiations with the slugger continue to surface.

Soto agreed to a 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets on Sunday night. The deal is the largest in professional sports history. While the Yankees were also willing to give Soto a record contract, they reportedly offered less than their crosstown rival.

According to Jon Heyman, the Bronx Bombers also balked at Soto’s request for a major perk that has not been given to any other player in their franchise’s rich history.

Heyman reported on Monday that Soto asked both the Yankees and Mets for his own private luxury suite for home games. Mets owner Steve Cohen had no problem accommodating the request. Yankees ownership felt differently about it.

Aaron Judge pays for a luxury suite for his family and friends at Yankee Stadium. Heyman says Derek Jeter did the same during the shortstop’s Hall of Fame career in pinstripes. Hal Steinbrenner apparently did not feel it would be appropriate to make an exception for Soto.

Again, the Mets offered Soto more money. That was almost certainly the deciding factor for the 26-year-old, but it sounds like the suite arrangement was one of a few other issues Soto had with the Yankees.