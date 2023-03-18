David Ortiz makes excuse for why Dominican Republic lost in WBC

Puerto Rico upset the Dominican Republic, 5-2, on Wednesday, advancing to the quarterfinals of the 2023 World Baseball Classic. But the loss is not something that sits well with retired MLB slugger David Ortiz, who was named the country’s global ambassador for the 2023 edition.

The Dominican Republic lost in pool play to both Venezuela and Puerto Rico, and Ortiz believes that’s the result of the MLB schedule.

"If that series takes place in June when everyone is ready, you have to sit down and talk with us. Those guys (Dominicans) who were playing there are the killers in MLB, but they aren't ready in March". -David Ortiz (Via @hgomez27)pic.twitter.com/HwF9Ealcx3 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 17, 2023

“If that series takes place in June when everyone is ready, you have to sit down and talk with us. Those guys (Dominicans) who were playing there are the killers in MLB, but they aren’t ready in March,” Ortiz said.

The problem with Ortiz’s theory is that Venezuela and Puerto Rico also have Major League players on their rosters. The playing field is even in that regard — everyone is on the same ground.

It’s fair to say that the Dominican Republic got dealt a rough hand in pool play, but that’s just how the cookie crumbles. Their losses had far less to do with the players not being ready and more to do with execution. Against Puerto Rico, they were simply outdueled.

Unfortunately for Puerto Rico, they weren’t able to enjoy the victory long. New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz — one of the MLB’s best — suffered a torn patellar tendon during the postgame celebration and has been lost for the season.