David Ortiz has salty take on NL MVP race

Baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz is bracing himself for a National League MVP outcome that will leave him a bit bitter.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is regarded as the MVP favorite, even though he has been relegated to a DH role for the entire season. That has previously been used as an argument against some MVP candidates like Ortiz, who thinks there is a double standard at play.

David Ortiz on the 2024 National League MVP award: "They (MLB) always had a 'issues' not to give me the MVP because I was a designated hitter. I'm going to see what they're going to say this year when Ohtani, the 'pretty girl' of MLB, is in the race". pic.twitter.com/ZiHdpvAHK9 — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) September 9, 2024

“They always had ‘issues’ not to give me the MVP because I was a designated hitter,” Ortiz said, via MLB reporter Hector Gomez. “I’m going to see what they’re going to say this year when Ohtani, the ‘pretty girl’ of MLB, is in the race.”

Ortiz never won an MVP award during his career. The closest he came was in 2005, when he finished second narrowly to Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez. Ortiz hit .300 with 47 home runs that year, but Rodriguez bested him statistically with a .321 average and 48 home runs. Rodriguez also stole 21 bases while playing third base every day.

Ortiz’s best argument was probably 2006, when he hit .287 with 54 home runs. He finished third, with Justin Morneau of the Twins winning the award and Derek Jeter of the Yankees finishing second. Notably, Ortiz’s Red Sox missed the playoffs in 2006, which probably hurt his candidacy.

While Ortiz has a point that designated hitters have not always been treated fairly in the past, Ohtani has posted Ortiz-like numbers but with 46 stolen bases to go along with his 46 home runs. Plus, the reality is that attitudes toward the DH have changed significantly since Ortiz’s heyday, when it was still limited to the American League. Ortiz arguably played a major role in changing that negative perception.

On the other hand, there are some modern stars that have previously said the opposite about Ohtani’s MVP candidacy.